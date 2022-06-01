Iowa 13-year-old advances to semifinals of Scripps National Spelling Bee

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa girl will participate in the semifinals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee Wednesday.

Edith Dawson, 13, is an 8th grader from Mount Vernon Middle School. She was speller number seven out of more than 230 in Tuesday’s quarterfinal round.

She correctly spelled the words “Hackneyed,” “Hangul,” and “Tutelary.”

Dawson told our Washington, D.C. Bureau about the excitement of her first national spelling bee, and strategies she used to tackle difficult words.

“I find the words with double letters, I find those really hard to remember,” Dawson said. “I have to come up with mnemonic devices. Like Capaletti is stuffed pasta, so I got to remember that it’s the word with the stuffed letters - there’s two of them.”

If Dawson makes it through Wednesday’s semifinals, she’ll compete in the finals on Thursday.

