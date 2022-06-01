Advertisement

Iowa 13-year-old advances to semifinals of Scripps National Spelling Bee

An Iowa girl will participate in the semifinals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee Wednesday.
An Iowa girl will participate in the semifinals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee Wednesday.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa girl will participate in the semifinals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee Wednesday.

Edith Dawson, 13, is an 8th grader from Mount Vernon Middle School. She was speller number seven out of more than 230 in Tuesday’s quarterfinal round.

She correctly spelled the words “Hackneyed,”  “Hangul,” and “Tutelary.”

Dawson told our Washington, D.C. Bureau about the excitement of her first national spelling bee, and strategies she used to tackle difficult words.

“I find the words with double letters, I find those really hard to remember,” Dawson said. “I have to come up with mnemonic devices. Like Capaletti is stuffed pasta, so I got to remember that it’s the word with the stuffed letters - there’s two of them.”

If Dawson makes it through Wednesday’s semifinals, she’ll compete in the finals on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday for Ottumwa’s new Cobblestone Hotel & Suites.
Groundbreaking ceremony held for Ottumwa’s Cobblestone Hotel & Suites
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Mount Vernon 13-year-old advances to semifinals of National Spelling Bee contest
Iowa 13-year-old to compete in national spelling bee
Williamsburg teacher and coach Austin Mullikin runs with a purpose and a cause every single day.
Williamsburg teacher runs 5k for 343 days straight to honor firefighters killed on 9/11
An investigation is underway after a woman was killed on a city bus in Phoenix Friday afternoon.
Iowa State Patrol identifies person killed in Dubuque County crash

Latest News

kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
Clouds and showers on Wednesay
Clouds and showers on Wednesday
Williamsburg teacher and coach Austin Mullikin runs with a purpose and a cause every single day.
Williamsburg teacher runs 5k for 343 days straight to honor firefighters killed on 9/11
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday for Ottumwa’s new Cobblestone Hotel & Suites.
Groundbreaking ceremony held for Ottumwa’s Cobblestone Hotel & Suites