More pleasant weather to wrap up the workweek

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A couple of more days of fairly quiet and comfortable weather are in store for us before the pattern turns a bit more active.

A scattered shower is still possible this evening, but most activity will be light. The most likely area to see this would be in northeast Missouri, though a little bit of rain in southeast Iowa is also possible.

Thursday will start off cool in the low 50s, with highs reaching the mid 70s again amid widespread sunshine. Friday should be fairly similar, with highs trickling into the low 80s. The chance for some showers returns for the weekend, though there will be lots of dry time involved as well.

A better chance for showers and storms could be possible on Monday and Wednesday of next week, as highs remain near or below normal.

