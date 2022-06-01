Advertisement

More pleasant weather to wrap up the workweek

Conditions will remain pleasant for a couple more days.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A couple of more days of fairly quiet and comfortable weather are in store for us before the pattern turns a bit more active.

A scattered shower is still possible this evening, but most activity will be light. The most likely area to see this would be in northeast Missouri, though a little bit of rain in southeast Iowa is also possible.

Thursday will start off cool in the low 50s, with highs reaching the mid 70s again amid widespread sunshine. Friday should be fairly similar, with highs trickling into the low 80s. The chance for some showers returns for the weekend, though there will be lots of dry time involved as well.

A better chance for showers and storms could be possible on Monday and Wednesday of next week, as highs remain near or below normal.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday for Ottumwa’s new Cobblestone Hotel & Suites.
Groundbreaking ceremony held for Ottumwa’s Cobblestone Hotel & Suites
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Mount Vernon 13-year-old advances to semifinals of National Spelling Bee contest
Iowa 13-year-old to compete in national spelling bee
Williamsburg teacher and coach Austin Mullikin runs with a purpose and a cause every single day.
Williamsburg teacher runs 5k for 343 days straight to honor firefighters killed on 9/11
An investigation is underway after a woman was killed on a city bus in Phoenix Friday afternoon.
Iowa State Patrol identifies person killed in Dubuque County crash

Latest News

Expect cool conditions overnight as skies become gradually clearer.
First Alert Forecast
kyou wx
A great start to June
Clouds and showers on Wednesay
Clouds and showers on Wednesday
kyou wx
Scattered storms possible this morning