Advertisement

VIDEO: Horse rescued after trapped in trench for 45 minutes

Rescuers were able to rescue a horse after it fell into a trench in Oklahoma. (Source: KOCO)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (CNN) - Rescuers were able to free a trapped horse in Oklahoma earlier this week.

A horse got stuck in a trench on Tuesday morning in Oklahoma City.

Crews said they used a backhoe to dig a hole to create a pathway for the horse to get out.

According to authorities, the process took 45 minutes to rescue the animal.

Officials gave no immediate word on how the horse got into the trench in the first place.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday for Ottumwa’s new Cobblestone Hotel & Suites.
Groundbreaking ceremony held for Ottumwa’s Cobblestone Hotel & Suites
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Mount Vernon 13-year-old advances to semifinals of National Spelling Bee contest
Iowa 13-year-old to compete in national spelling bee
Williamsburg teacher and coach Austin Mullikin runs with a purpose and a cause every single day.
Williamsburg teacher runs 5k for 343 days straight to honor firefighters killed on 9/11
An investigation is underway after a woman was killed on a city bus in Phoenix Friday afternoon.
Iowa State Patrol identifies person killed in Dubuque County crash

Latest News

FILE - Police walk outside the Tops grocery store on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y.
Grand jury indicts Buffalo shooting suspect on terrorism charge
Tasha Haefs, 35, is accused of decapitating her 6-year-old son and the family dog in February.
Mother accused of decapitating son, dog found unfit for trial
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
LIVE: Jury reaches verdicts in Johnny Depp, Amber Heard libel trial
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2003 file photo, John Hinckley Jr. arrives at U.S. District Court in...
Hinckley to get full freedom 41 years after shooting Reagan