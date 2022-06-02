Great June weather continues

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on another great June day. Highs will be well into the 70s with just a few scattered clouds overhead this afternoon. Once again, the wind will not be a factor. Plan on more of the same for tomorrow. As early as tomorrow night, showers or storms may roll into the area especially the farther north you go. On Saturday, look for isolated activity in the morning, though the better chance of rainfall seems to be trending towards the late afternoon and evening hours. Sunday could very well be similar with highs into the 70s.

