More sun and pleasant temperatures on Friday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - The week ends on a pretty nice note, before things turn somewhat more active toward the following week.

Friday brings another day of ample sunshine and temperatures that will be pretty close to typical for early June. Highs reach the low 80s generally with a light breeze. Saturday has trended somewhat drier in the latest data we have, but a cloudier sky seems likely. A chance for showers develops late, with a better chance for storms on Sunday.

This starts a cooling trend as well, as cloudier and wetter weather settles in for a while. Expect highs in the low to mid 70s for most of next week with intermittent chances for rain and storms.

