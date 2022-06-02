Advertisement

More sun and pleasant temperatures on Friday

Pleasant temperatures and humidity wrap up the workweek.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - The week ends on a pretty nice note, before things turn somewhat more active toward the following week.

Friday brings another day of ample sunshine and temperatures that will be pretty close to typical for early June. Highs reach the low 80s generally with a light breeze. Saturday has trended somewhat drier in the latest data we have, but a cloudier sky seems likely. A chance for showers develops late, with a better chance for storms on Sunday.

This starts a cooling trend as well, as cloudier and wetter weather settles in for a while. Expect highs in the low to mid 70s for most of next week with intermittent chances for rain and storms.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ottumwa man dies in Mahaska County construction accident
Authorities in Louisiana report John and Analise Noehl have been arrested after their...
Police: Couple facing murder charge after 8-week-old son dies with broken ribs, skull fracture
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday for Ottumwa’s new Cobblestone Hotel & Suites.
Groundbreaking ceremony held for Ottumwa’s Cobblestone Hotel & Suites
The New York Yankees play the Chicago White Sox during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021...
Field of Dreams ticket lottery registration begins
Police say 41-year-old Lashun “Bones” Rodgers was fatally shot by her neighbor's 10-year-old...
Police: Girl, 10, fatally shot neighbor her mom was fighting with

Latest News

Cool temperatures and clear skies are expected overnight.
First Alert Forecast
kyou wx
Great June weather continues
Expect cool conditions overnight as skies become gradually clearer.
More pleasant weather to wrap up the workweek
Expect cool conditions overnight as skies become gradually clearer.
First Alert Forecast