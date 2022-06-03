Advertisement

Great June weather continues today

Great June weather continues today with highs around 80.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Great June weather continues today! Plan on highs to hit the upper 70s once again with a few lower 80s also possible. Late tonight, a warm front arrives and may generate a few scattered showers, especially over the northern half of the area. This is also the case going into tomorrow morning as well, with very little chance of rain farther south. Tomorrow night, there may be somewhat of a better chance of scattered showers and storms across the area, but even that activity may wind up being fairly limited in terms of getting beneficial rainfall. Looking ahead to Sunday, a few scattered storms may be around, though it’s not a washout for anyone. Look for cooler temperatures to build into next week as highs stay into the 70s.

