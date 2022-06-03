LIVE: Two Iowa State students identified as victims of Ames church shooting

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) – Two women who were students at Iowa State University were the victims of a “targeted act of violence” outside Cornerstone Church in Ames on Thursday, according to the Story County Sheriff’s Office.

In a press conference on Friday, the sheriff identified the two victims and the shooter, who reportedly died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The sheriff said two women, one 22-years-old and the other 21-years-old=, are the victims of the shooting.

The Sheriff said the shooting is the result of a domestic situation between the shooter and the 22-year-old woman. It’s been classified as a target act of violence.

It happened in the parking lot outside the Cornerstone Church, located near the intersection of Interstate 35 at Highway 30. Law enforcement received multiple 911 calls at 6:51 p.m. on Thursday.

Investigators said the shooting happened in the church parking lot as people were arriving for a Salt Company program. The Story County Sheriff said the two victims were there to attend the program. About 80 people were in attendance. No other injuries were reported in this incident.

