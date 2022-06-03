Lost Island Waterpark opens Friday, theme park opening delayed

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Lost Island Waterpark opens for the summer Friday in Waterloo.

However, Lost Island staff said it is pushing back the opening date for the new theme park due to construction delays.

The park is now expected to open on June 18.

Lost Island staff said it has already emailed anyone who bought tickets for the theme park for further instructions.

The delay comes after a fire at the theme park in March destroyed the control system and loading station components to the Yuta Falls ride.

No one was injured in the fire, but the control system and loading station components needed to be replaced.

