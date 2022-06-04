Advertisement

Heavy rain expected in parts of Florida, Cuba, and Bahamas

Heavy rain expected in parts of Florida, Cuba, Bahamas
Heavy rain expected in parts of Florida, Cuba, Bahamas(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Parts of Florida are bracing for heavy rain and wind as a storm system that battered Mexico moves across the state. The National Hurricane Center in Miami says the storm once known as Agatha in the Pacific Ocean will be known as Alex in the Atlantic Ocean basin once it reaches tropical storm status.

On Saturday morning, a tropical storm warning was in effect along portions of coastal Florida as well as the Florida Keys, Florida Bay, Lake Okeechobee, the northwestern Bahamas and several Cuban provinces. The storm’s center was located about 45 miles (70 kilometers) south-southwest of Ft. Myers, Florida, at 8 a.m. EDT.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ottumwa man dies in Mahaska County construction accident
A family in Tennessee went from two to four in just a few days, and the new parents are...
‘Instant family’: Couple welcomes son, daughter within days and in different states
FILE-A black bear seen in a neighborhood in Hesper, Iowa, on Thursday, May 26, 2022. A similar...
Bear seen roaming Winneshiek County shot and killed
The Story County Sheriff provides an update to the shooting that occurred outside Cornerstone...
Two Iowa State students identified as victims of shooting outside Ames church
A young child took off in his mom's SUV with his baby sibling in the back seat on Thursday night.
8-year-old drives off in mom’s SUV with 1-year-old sibling in back seat

Latest News

Police in Socorro say the teens ranged in age from 16 to 18.
5 teens wounded in shooting at West Texas house party
FILE - Colombian singer Shakira blows a kiss next to her husband Barcelona soccer player Gerard...
Shakira and soccer star Piqué confirm split
Abbott Nutrition has restarted its formula plant.
Abbott restarts baby formula plant linked to contamination
Law enforcement officers are on scene of a deadly shooting incident in Nicholas County that has...
Deputy, suspect killed in West Virginia shooting