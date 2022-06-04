Advertisement

Milestone birthday: Twin sisters celebrate turning 102 years old

Twin sisters celebrate a milestone birthday. (Source: KMBC)
By Alan Shope
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) - A set of twins reached a rare milestone birthday.

Elouise Lyons and her twin sister recently celebrated turning 102 years old. And people came together at Glenwood Village in Overland Park to throw a party.

Her son, Paul Lyons, said the key to his mom’s longevity is positivity and a daily shot of whiskey.

“That’s something she’s been doing for years and years,” Paul Lyons said.

Elouise Lyons calls Missouri home these days while her sister is in California. She said they both have apparently done something right to get to 102.

Their generation has probably seen more changes in the world than just about anyone.

“When she was born, they had just started flying airplanes. I can’t imagine that,” Paul Lyons said.

And though the sisters currently live apart, the two said they plan to meet virtually on Zoom over the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KMBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ottumwa man dies in Mahaska County construction accident
A family in Tennessee went from two to four in just a few days, and the new parents are...
‘Instant family’: Couple welcomes son, daughter within days and in different states
FILE-A black bear seen in a neighborhood in Hesper, Iowa, on Thursday, May 26, 2022. A similar...
Bear seen roaming Winneshiek County shot and killed
The Story County Sheriff provides an update to the shooting that occurred outside Cornerstone...
Two Iowa State students identified as victims of shooting outside Ames church
A young child took off in his mom's SUV with his baby sibling in the back seat on Thursday night.
8-year-old drives off in mom’s SUV with 1-year-old sibling in back seat

Latest News

President Joe Biden walks down the steps of Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base, Del.,...
Biden evacuated after plane entered airspace near beach home
Twin sisters in Missouri celebrated a milestone birthday together.
Twin sisters turn 102 years old
Flooding is seen in Miami early Saturday as the area has been hit by heavy rain from a tropical...
Heavy rain from tropical system hits Florida; flooding strands Miami vehicles
This undated handout video still issued Saturday, June 4, 2022 by Buckingham Palace shows Queen...
Two future kings set to honor Elizabeth at Platinum Jubilee concert