A partly cloudy sky is in the forecast for Saturday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - It’s a cloudy and comfortable morning across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri, with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s across the region. We’ll have a partly cloudy sky this afternoon with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Chances for isolated showers and storms are possible Saturday night and into Sunday. Highs Sunday will climb into the mid-70s with a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky. Scattered showers and storms are possible Sunday night and into Monday.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.