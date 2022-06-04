Rain becomes more likely over the next several days

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Expect more clouds and, eventually, more showers ahead for our area.

Temperatures remain relatively warm near 80 degrees through the weekend, though we will see less sunshine than at the end of the workweek. A few isolated showers are possible early on Saturday and again on Saturday night. That leads into a better chance for showers and storms on Sunday and Monday.

Tuesday could be a break from another round of rain that arrives by Thursday. Expect several days in the low to mid 70s next week with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

