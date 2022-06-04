Advertisement

Shooter, victim in Ames shooting were members of Iowa National Guard

People console each other after a shooting at Cornerstone Church on Thursday, June 2, 2022 in...
People console each other after a shooting at Cornerstone Church on Thursday, June 2, 2022 in Ames, Iowa. Two people and a shooter died Thursday night in a shooting outside a church in Ames, authorities said.(Nirmalendu Majumdar/The Des Moines Register via AP)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Two of the three people who died in a shooting outside of an Ames church on Thursday were members of the Iowa National Guard, according to officials.

Eden M. Montang, 22, joined the Guard in August 2019. She was shot and killed by Johnathan L. Whitlach, 33, who joined in September 2015. Whitlach then killed himself, according to police. Neither were in active duty status at the time of the shooting, according to the Iowa National Guard.

Montang was a mortuary affairs specialist with the 248th Aviation Support Battalion in Boone. Whitlach was most recently a human resources specialist with the 248th Aviation Support Battalion. He had previously served as an infantryman in the 168th Infantry in Corning, Johnson, and Shenandoah.

“We are devastated by this tragic news,” Maj. Gen. Ben Corell, adjutant general of the Iowa National Guard, said, in a statement. “Our hearts are with all who are impacted, including the victims’ families, Ames, Iowa State and Cornerstone Church communities, friends, and fellow service members. While working to support those affected, we will continue to cooperate with law enforcement as the investigation continues.”

Vivian Renee Flores, 21, was also shot and killed by Whitlach outside of Cornerstone Church in Ames, according to police.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ottumwa man dies in Mahaska County construction accident
A family in Tennessee went from two to four in just a few days, and the new parents are...
‘Instant family’: Couple welcomes son, daughter within days and in different states
FILE-A black bear seen in a neighborhood in Hesper, Iowa, on Thursday, May 26, 2022. A similar...
Bear seen roaming Winneshiek County shot and killed
The Story County Sheriff provides an update to the shooting that occurred outside Cornerstone...
Two Iowa State students identified as victims of shooting outside Ames church
A young child took off in his mom's SUV with his baby sibling in the back seat on Thursday night.
8-year-old drives off in mom’s SUV with 1-year-old sibling in back seat

Latest News

Heavy rain expected in parts of Florida, Cuba, Bahamas
Heavy rain expected in parts of Florida, Cuba, and Bahamas
Shootings expose divisions on gun issue in faith communities
Shootings expose divisions on gun issue in faith communities
A partly cloudy sky is in the forecast for Saturday
A partly cloudy sky expected for Saturday
FILE-A black bear seen in a neighborhood in Hesper, Iowa, on Thursday, May 26, 2022. A similar...
Bear seen roaming Winneshiek County shot and killed