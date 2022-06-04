Advertisement

Shootings expose divisions on gun issue in faith communities

Shootings expose divisions on gun issue in faith communities
Shootings expose divisions on gun issue in faith communities(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The recent surge of mass shootings in America has led to debates in faith communities over what is “pro-life.” Those advocating for more gun regulation are challenging conservative Christians pushing to abolish abortion and grant unlimited access to guns. Those who disagree insist the nation doesn’t have a “gun problem” but a “sin problem.”

The partisan divides on abortion and gun rights are even starker after the recent mass shootings in New York, California and Texas. The U.S. Supreme Court is also expected to issue a ruling that could overturn legal abortion at the federal level.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ottumwa man dies in Mahaska County construction accident
A family in Tennessee went from two to four in just a few days, and the new parents are...
‘Instant family’: Couple welcomes son, daughter within days and in different states
FILE-A black bear seen in a neighborhood in Hesper, Iowa, on Thursday, May 26, 2022. A similar...
Bear seen roaming Winneshiek County shot and killed
The Story County Sheriff provides an update to the shooting that occurred outside Cornerstone...
Two Iowa State students identified as victims of shooting outside Ames church
Mark Collins, 66, along with his four grandsons, were found dead at a Texas cabin. They were...
Family devastated after Texas escapee kills man, grandsons

Latest News

This undated handout video still issued Saturday, June 4, 2022 by Buckingham Palace shows Queen...
Two future kings set to honor Elizabeth at Platinum Jubilee concert
Around 12 million Ukrainians have been internally displaced by the war.
Russia battles for control of eastern Ukraine
Poland's Iga Swiatek reacts after scoring a point as she plays Coco Gauff of the U.S. during...
Swiatek beats Gauff 6-1, 6-3 for 2nd French Open title
'Doc' Antle is in custody.
‘Doc’ Antle of ‘Tiger King’ fame arrested by FBI
Crime scene taped off the area where a shooting took place in Phoenix. Police said nine people...
9 shot after argument leads to shooting at north Phoenix strip mall, police say