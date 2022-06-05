Advertisement

Over 50 feared dead in Nigeria church attack, officials say

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Lawmakers in southwestern Nigeria say more than 50 people are feared dead after gunmen opened fire and detonated explosives at a church. Ogunmolasuyi Oluwole with the Ondo State House of Assembly said the gunmen targeted the St Francis Catholic Church in Ondo state on Sunday morning just as the worshippers gathered for the weekly Mass. Many children were among the dead.

Adelegbe Timileyin represents the area in Nigeria’s lower legislative chamber. He says the attackers also kidnapped the presiding priest. While much of Nigeria has struggled with security issues, Ondo is widely known as one of Nigeria’s most peaceful states.

