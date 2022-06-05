Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms Sunday and higher rain chances Sunday night

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Temperatures this morning are in the 50s and 60s across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri. This afternoon we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with a chance for showers and storms. Highs today will rise into the upper 70s and low 80s. Thanks to a low-pressure system that is traversing the state, showers and storms are possible tonight. Heavy rainfall is possible at times and there is a small chance that one or two of tonight’s storms may become severe. Tonight’s lows will drop into the 60s.

Showers and storms are possible for Monday with highs in the 70s. Rain chances finally begin to clear late Monday afternoon and Tuesday is looking dry with temperatures in the 70s.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.