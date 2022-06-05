Advertisement

And she waved: Festive pageant caps queen's Platinum Jubilee
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has appeared at the balcony of Buckingham Palace, delighting fans who had hoped to catch a glimpse of her during the final day of festivities marking the monarch’s 70 years on the throne. The 96-year-old monarch has curtailed her schedule in recent months due to problems moving around. Prior to Sunday, the queen had only appeared in public twice during the four-day Platinum Jubilee.

Earlier, a boisterous, colorful street pageant celebrating Queen Elizabeth II’s life and highlighting Britain’s diversity paraded through central London. When it was finished, thousands of people flooded onto the Mall in front of the palace, hoping to see the queen.

