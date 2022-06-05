Advertisement

World War II veterans honored a day before D-Day anniversary(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RANVILLE, France (AP) — More than 20 British World War II veterans have gathered near Pegasus Bridge for D-Day commemorations in Normandy. The bridge is one of the first sites liberated by Allied forces from Nazi Germany’s control. Series of commemorations are honoring the nearly 160,000 troops from Britain, the United States, Canada and other nations who landed in Normandy on June 6, 1944.

Many felt the celebrations paying tribute to those who brought peace and freedom on the continent take a special meaning this year as war is raging again in Europe since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February. This year’s D-Day anniversary also comes after two successive years of the COVID-19 pandemic restricted or deterred visitors from coming.

