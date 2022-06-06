Cornerstone Church holds first Sunday services since deadly shooting

AMES, Iowa (KCCI) - Cornerstone Church of Ames held its first Sunday services since a deadly shooting in its parking lot last week.

Investigators say a man shot his ex-girlfriend Eden Montang and another woman, Vivian Flores, last Thursday night. The shooter also died after taking his own life.

The two women who died were students at Iowa State University. They were walking into the church for a college ministry program.

Sunday’s service consisted of Montang and Flores’ favorite worship songs along with prayer.

Pastor Mark Vance said this service was all about coming together and celebrating the victims and their importance to the community.

“Every one of us there who saw things, we desperately wish we had never seen, and wish we could somehow unsee,” he said. “And at the end of it all, three people were dead. Two of them precious Salt Company students and leaders. Eden Montang and Vivian Flores.”

Funeral services are set for this week for the victims at the church.

Services for Eden Montang are on Wednesday, with visitation at 12:30 p.m. and the funeral at 3 p.m.

Services for Vivian Flores are on Thursday, with the visitation at 10 a.m. and the funeral at 2 p.m.

