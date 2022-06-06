Advertisement

Crowds honor WWII veterans at Normandy D-Day celebrations

World War II reenactors gather on Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France...
World War II reenactors gather on Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France Monday, June 6, 2022, the day of 78th anniversary of the assault that helped bring an end to World War II. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez)(Jeremias Gonzalez | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEVILLE-SUR-MER, France (AP) — Joy and sadness are pouring out of those on the beaches of Normandy for the 78th anniversary of D-Day.

Several dozen World War II veterans attended D-Day commemorations Monday in France.

For two years, D-Day ceremonies were reduced to a minimum due to COVID-19 restrictions.

This year, crowds of French and international visitors are back.

The ceremonies pay tribute to the nearly 160,000 troops from Britain, the U.S., Canada and elsewhere who landed on French beaches on June 6, 1944, to restore freedom to Europe after Nazi occupation.

Now D-Day veterans are shocked and dismayed over the war in Ukraine.

Charles Shay, 98, says “In 1944, I landed on these beaches and we thought we’d bring peace to the world.”

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Liming, 17, was found beaten to death outside of I Promise School in Akron, Ohio.
17-year-old beaten to death outside of school founded by LeBron James
Showers and storms are possible tonight.
Showers and storms approach tonight into Monday
People console each other after a shooting at Cornerstone Church on Thursday, June 2, 2022 in...
Shooter, victim in Ames shooting were members of Iowa National Guard
Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms Sunday and higher rain chances Sunday night
Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms Sunday and higher rain chances Sunday night
A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon

Latest News

Farmland is seen with solar panels from Cypress Creek Renewables, Oct. 28, 2021, in Thurmont,...
Biden waives solar panel tariffs, seeks to boost production
A view of the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo Nigeria, Sunday, June 5, 2022. Lawmakers in...
Nigerian forces hunt for gunmen who killed 50 at church
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been struggling to turn a page on months of ethics...
British Prime Minister Johnson to face no-confidence vote
President Joe Biden meets with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the Oval Office...
In blow to Biden, Mexican president to skip Americas Summit
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, center, signs a package of bills to strengthen gun laws, Monday,...
NY governor signs law raising age to own semiautomatic rifle