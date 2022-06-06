Election 2022: Primaries shift focus to control of US House

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Republican House primaries on Tuesday will set the table for the most competitive U.S. House races this fall.

A handful of districts will decide whether Democrats can hold their paper-thin margin amid bracing economic headwinds.

GOP House primaries in New Jersey, Iowa and California will determine who will face the most prominent and most vulnerable Democrats.

Among them are New Jersey’s Tom Malinowski and Iowa’s Cindy Axne.

They won by fewer than 2 percentage points in 2020, and their districts have become slightly more Republican since new congressional district lines were set last year.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.