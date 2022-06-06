Partly cloudy Tuesday after an active Monday

Advertisement

A quiet Tuesday after an active Monday
By Hannah Messier
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - It was a wet afternoon across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri, with showers and storms moving through the region. Now that the storms have moved east of our area, we’ll have a quiet night. Temperatures tonight will be comfortable, dropping into the upper 50s and low 60s. Tuesday morning, we’ll wake up to a partly cloudy sky, but clouds are expected to clear throughout the morning, and we’ll have plenty of sunshine by Tuesday afternoon, which will allow highs to climb into the upper 70s and low 80s.

More chances for showers and storms are possible Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

