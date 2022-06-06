Showers and storms approach tonight into Monday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - The threat for some shower and storm activity exists later Sunday night into parts of Monday, before we catch a bit of a break.

Activity that has developed in other parts of Iowa will slowly meander toward us tonight, potentially bringing some downpours at times. This activity may wane a bit during the morning on Monday, but additional thunderstorm development is possible from midday onward. Lows tonight drop into the 60s, with highs on Monday held in the 70s.

Tuesday looks downright pleasant with highs in the 70s and some sun. A few storms are possible Tuesday night into Wednesday. Then, another nice day is likely on Thursday.

Next weekend has trended toward drier and slightly warmer temperatures, with a bigger warm-up possible just beyond that.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.