Iowa officials confident in election security as polls open Tuesday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowa election officials put together what they call a “dream team” of officials to ensure the state’s election security.

The team consists of Homeland security, Public Safety, and the U.S. Cyber-security and Infrastructure Security agency.

Secretary of State Paul Pate said the team is focusing on cyber and physical security, misinformation, and more.

Pate said the team will share information with the government on any potential threats or risks when it comes to the state’s elections.

“I can’t emphasize enough the integrity of the vote and the safety of the voters are my top priorities,” Pate said. “We want you to go out there. We want you to make sure your voices are heard. We want you to be a voter.”

Pate says since 2020, he hasn’t seen *any* widespread voter fraud.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

See a preview of Iowa’s Primaries here.

It's Primary Election day in the state of Iowa, and both parties are discussing how they're working to reach Iowa voters.

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.