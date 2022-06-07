Showers & storms return Tuesday night

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - It was a lovely day across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Tonight will be wet with showers and storms making their way through the area. Storms aren’t expected to move in until after midnight. Then scattered showers and storms are possible on and off on Wednesday. Lows tonight will cool into the low 60s with Wednesday’s highs comfortable in the mid-70s.

Umbrella’s will still be handy since shower and storm chances will continue Thursday and Friday as an upper level wave moves through the Midwest.

