Another beautiful day ahead before round of rain

Expect a pleasant day for Thursday with sunshine and near-normal temperatures.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We are headed for another pleasant day on Thursday, before another round of rainfall looks like a pretty good bet.

Thursday starts off in the 50s, with highs expected to reach the low 80s under partly cloudy skies. Clouds build late, and showers do too; a pretty good chance for rain takes place Thursday night into early Friday. Amounts could easily exceed 0.50″ during this round. Highs Friday are held back in the 70s due to the unsettled conditions.

The weekend, though, brings warmer highs in the 80s, and a few days in the 90s look likely early next week as an upper-level ridge settles in. It will feel more humid during that time, too.

