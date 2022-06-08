One plug and done: EU to require common way to charge phones
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONDON (AP) — European Union officials have agreed on new rules requiring a uniform charging cord for smartphones and other devices.
The move would make life easier for consumers fed up with rummaging through a tangle of cables for the right one.
EU negotiators said Tuesday that they inked a provisional agreement on a “single charging solution.”
It’s part of a wider effort to make products sold in the 27-nation bloc more sustainable and cut down on electronic waste.
The new rules will take effect by fall 2024 and mean EU consumers will only need to use a common USB Type-C cable for small and medium-sized rechargeable, portable electronic devices.
