Rain likely early, then clearing

Watch for areas of showers and storms this morning. This afternoon looks just fine with highs into the lower 70s.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Rain is likely early this morning as another area of low pressure moves toward us. Plan on the rain to be east of us shortly after sunrise, leading to a generally dry afternoon. When compared to yesterday, it’ll be a cooler one with highs mainly in the lower 70s. Tonight is “window-open” kind of weather with comfortable lows into the 50s. Tomorrow looks great with highs into the 70s. The next system in the parade arrives tomorrow night into Friday morning with another chance of rain. Have a great day!

