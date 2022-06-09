Davenport city council shortens July 4th fireworks hours

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport city council has voted to amend a city ordinance to shorten the time frame fireworks can be used on July 3rd and 4th by four hours.

After sixth ward Alderman Ben Jobgen heard complaints from constituents about the noise, he set out to make some changes. Tonight the council suspended rules for a third consideration and voted 7-3 to amend the ordinance window from 2 to 11 p.m. to 5 to 10 p.m.

“People complain about the noise. You know, they have animals that are shaken and having issues. We have a lot of veterans, we have residents that just have other health conditions that the noise, negatively impacts them, you know, their health, their psyche,” said Jobgen. “And it’s one where, you know, I’ve received enough phone calls, I’ve received enough emails that I just thought something could be done.”

Jobgen says that in statistics he requested from Davenport police, 60% of noise complaint calls on July 3rd and 4th were during the legal hours for fireworks. But he still hopes that the change will have some effect on calls to dispatch.

“Unfortunately, there are people that don’t follow the law, you know, that are shooting off fireworks right now as we speak, all hours of the night,” said Jobgen. “And if we can take some little steps to try and curb that behavior, that’s what we do.”

Some Davenport residents are grateful that there’s an effort to curb the noise a little earlier.

“You know, because people have to go to work, you know, and now that you get a little leery, because you’re not sure if it’s gunfire or fireworks,” said Patricia Mosley, a Davenport resident enjoying a nice summer day in Vander Veer Park. “So yeah, shut it off. That way, you know, people will know, I think that’s more safer for everybody.”

Others don’t see an urgent need for change.

“For two days, I don’t see the point of going through it. I mean, if, you know, I don’t think 11 o’clock really is that late,” said Davenport resident Sandra Martens. “If you’re gonna do it, it’s two in the afternoon, just for two days.”

Jobgen says the city will be sending out notices in the next few weeks so that all residents can be notified of the change.

