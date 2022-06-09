Advertisement

A great day ahead, look for rainfall tonight into tomorrow morning

Plan on a wonderful day! Look for rain to return later tonight into tomorrow morning.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on a nice one today with a mix of sun and clouds along with highs around 80. Tonight, the next system rolls into the area which should bring a chance of showers along with it. Rain amounts could be over a half inch for some spots. Most of the rain should be out by tomorrow afternoon with only an isolated potential for a pop-up shower at that point. Look for more humid conditions this weekend with a chance for a few isolated storms. Heat builds into next week!

