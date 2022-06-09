Iowa developing electric vehicle infrastructure plan, asks for input
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMES, Iowa (KCCI) - The Iowa Department of Transportation is asking for input on a statewide plan for electric vehicles.
The state is developing plans to create a charging network along with other major transportation improvements. The state could receive $51.4 million in federal funding over five years.
To be eligible to receive the money, the state will need to submit a Statewide Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan by August 1.
For more information, including how to share your thoughts on the plan, click here.
