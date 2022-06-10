Rain likely tonight into parts of Friday before heat cranks up

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Rain tonight will eventually be replaced by much warmer conditions over the weekend.

Showers remain likely for most of the area tonight, with rainfall totals that could easily exceed half an inch for many. Lows tonight fall to around 60 degrees or so. Highs on Friday are held back by clouds and rain, which both become less widespread through the day.

Winds shift on Saturday, which will lead to much warmer and somewhat more humid conditions right away. Highs then reach the low 80s, with temperatures closer to 90 by Sunday with muggier air. Some storms could accompany the push of warm and humid air in the morning.

The heat is really on to start off the work week, with highs well into the 90s for at least a couple of days. Some modest lowering of highs into the 80s could be found by midweek.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.