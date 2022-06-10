Advertisement

Troubled Iowa center for disabled fined for resident’s death

State inspectors say a troubled Iowa center for people with intellectual and developmental...
State inspectors say a troubled Iowa center for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities failed to monitor the fluid intake of a 30-year-old resident who died in February due to dehydration. (Kelsey Kremer/The Des Moines Register via AP, FIle)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DES MOINES, IA (AP) -State inspectors say a troubled Iowa center for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities failed to monitor the fluid intake of a 30-year-old resident who died in February due to dehydration.

The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals has fined the Glenwood Resource Center $10,000 after inspectors found that center staff failed to ensure that the man received about 100 ounces of fluids every day ordered by his doctor after he was hospitalized in November for dehydration.

The Glenwood center on Friday referred questions about the man’s death to the Iowa Department of Human Services, which did not immediately answer questions on whether any center staff faced discipline, termination, or criminal investigation related to the death.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

