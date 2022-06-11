Heat and humidity to build ahead

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Say goodbye to the 70s, and even the 80s for a good chunk of the coming extended forecast.

This is as we see a big shift in our weather pattern to something a bit more summerlike, with heat and humidity making a return. Saturday starts the trend with highs back in the 80s, though generally with readings close to normal. Showers and storms are possible late in the day into early Sunday, on the edge of an even warmer air mass.

This sends highs well into the 90s by Monday into Tuesday with no storms expected, though it will be quite humid. Don’t expect a big break from the heat to follow, as highs stay above normal for a while.

