Advertisement

Iowa justices deny appeals by 2 men serving life for murder

The Iowa Judicial Branch Building, which holds Iowa's Supreme Court, in Des Moines (Photo:...
The Iowa Judicial Branch Building, which holds Iowa's Supreme Court, in Des Moines (Photo: Wikimedia Commons / Ctjf83 / CC BY-SA 3.0)(KCRG)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Supreme Court says two Des Moines men who were sentenced to life in prison without parole for murders committed when they were teenagers must stay behind bars.

James Dorsey and Fernando Sandoval have been trying for decades to have their convictions and sentences overturned. This time lawyers argued that their clients should not have been tried as adults because the crimes were committed when they were 18 and 19 years old.

State law states that once someone turns 18 they face the full penalties prescribed by law. Justice Christopher McDonald, who wrote both majority opinions, acknowledges that the 18th birthday might be an arbitrary place to draw a line, but said a line must be drawn somewhere.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in California hit a $426 million Mega Millions jackpot with her ticket matching all six...
Woman hits $426 million Mega Millions jackpot with $20 ticket, lottery officials say
Colin Snyder was arrested on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of...
Warrant: Off-duty detective wore utility vest, pulled gun on citizen in road rage incident
FILE - Britney Spears and Sam Asghari arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time...
Britney Spears marries Sam Asghari in California
State inspectors say a troubled Iowa center for people with intellectual and developmental...
Troubled Iowa center for disabled fined for resident’s death
Singh and his wife are working extra hours right now to lessen the blow from lower gas prices.
Gas station owner sells cheaper gas to help others

Latest News

Report: Prince Charles blasts UK's Rwanda deportation plan
Report: Prince Charles blasts UK’s Rwanda deportation plan
War, guilt and last kisses: A deceptive, uneasy calm in Kyiv
War, guilt and last kisses: A deceptive, uneasy calm in Kyiv
Slain Uvalde girl remembered as caring and opinionated
Slain Uvalde girl remembered as caring and opinionated
Isolated to scattered showers and storms are in Saturday's forecast
Isolated to scattered showers are in Saturday's forecast