Isolated to scattered showers and storms are in Saturday’s forecast

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We’re waking up to a partly cloudy sky across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri. Temperatures are comfortable in the upper 50s and low 60s. We’ll see scattered showers and storms throughout the day, with a few low-end severe thunderstorms possible this afternoon and overnight. The main hazards are high winds and hail. Temperatures this afternoon will climb into the 80s, and tonight’s lows will cool into the 60s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and hot, with highs in the upper 80s with a few low 90s.

