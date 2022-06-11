Advertisement

Slain Uvalde girl remembered as caring and opinionated

Slain Uvalde girl remembered as caring and opinionated
Slain Uvalde girl remembered as caring and opinionated(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Alexandria Aniyah Rubio was opinionated like her mother, and she played basketball and softball like her father. When she got older, she wanted to go to college on a softball scholarship and to become an attorney. Lexi, as the 10-year-old was known to family and friends, was among the 19 children and two teachers who were shot to death during the May 24 attack at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

Her family asked mourners to wear bright colors to Lexi’s funeral on Saturday at the First Baptist Church in Uvalde because Lexi loved them. Lexi’s mother, Kimberly Mata-Rubio, said Wednesday during a congressional hearing on gun safety that when her daughter knew she was right, “she stood her ground.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

