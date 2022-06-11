Advertisement

War, guilt and last kisses: A deceptive, uneasy calm in Kyiv

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — With war raging on fronts to the east and south, the summer of 2022 is proving bitter for the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. The sun shines but sadness and grim determination reign. Canoodling couples cannot be sure that their kisses won’t be their last as more soldiers head to the battlefields. Flitting swallows are building nests as people made homeless by the war weep in blown-apart ruins.

Kyiv repelled Russia’s initial invasion force. But the peace in the capital is deceptive. Cafes and restaurants are open again, providing a semblance of normalcy — until everyone scoots home for the 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew.

