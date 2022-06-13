New Quad City hospital hiring 140 people

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A new hospital in the Quad Cities is getting ready to open and needs to hire some 140 people. Encompass Quad Cities Rehabilitation Hospital is being built at 653 52nd Ave. in Moline and is scheduled to open in August. The hospital is looking to hire registered nurses, physical therapists, occupational therapists, as well as case managers and even cooks.

A hiring event will be held at the hospital on Wed., June 27, 2022 from noon to 8 p.m. On-site interviews will be conducted. The hospital will provide inpatient rehabilitation services for patients recovering from things like stroke, spinal cord injuries, amputations, and hip fractures.

The Quad Cities Rehabilitation Institute is a joint venture of UnityPoint Health – Trinity and Encompass Health, which the nation’s largest owner and operator of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals. Once the new hospital is operational, UnityPoint Health’s existing 22–bed inpatient rehabilitation unit in Rock Island will be consolidated into the new hospital.

