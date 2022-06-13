Advertisement

New Quad City hospital hiring 140 people

The new hospital is holding a hiring event.
The new hospital is holding a hiring event.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A new hospital in the Quad Cities is getting ready to open and needs to hire some 140 people. Encompass Quad Cities Rehabilitation Hospital is being built at 653 52nd Ave. in Moline and is scheduled to open in August. The hospital is looking to hire registered nurses, physical therapists, occupational therapists, as well as case managers and even cooks.

A hiring event will be held at the hospital on Wed., June 27, 2022 from noon to 8 p.m. On-site interviews will be conducted. The hospital will provide inpatient rehabilitation services for patients recovering from things like stroke, spinal cord injuries, amputations, and hip fractures.

The Quad Cities Rehabilitation Institute is a joint venture of UnityPoint Health – Trinity and Encompass Health, which the nation’s largest owner and operator of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals. Once the new hospital is operational, UnityPoint Health’s existing 22–bed inpatient rehabilitation unit in Rock Island will be consolidated into the new hospital.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decimal point in the advertised price at a Shell gas station in California was mistakenly...
Drivers flood gas station with price glitch of 69 cents
Drone footage taken by Beartooth Slingshot Rentals on Monday, June 13, shows flooding and...
Yellowstone floods wipe out roads, bridges, strand visitors
(Source: File Photo)
Monroe County Attorney files charges in theft investigation
After 33 years, Whitney Thompson found and introduced herself to her birth father, Charles...
After 30 years, woman finds biological dad through DNA test
Toby Keith performs at Naperville's Ribfest at Knoch Park on Friday, June 30, 2017, in...
‘I need time to breathe’: Country music singer Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis

Latest News

kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
Tuesday is looking hot with heat indexes over 100
Tuesday is looking hot with heat indexes over 100
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval saves money at the dealership
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval could save you money at the dealership
An Iowa woman celebrated her 112-birthday.
Iowa woman celebrates her 112th birthday