Tuesday is looking hot with heat indexes above 100

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - It was a hot day across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri, with heat indexes in the 90s. We won’t get much of a break overnight with lows cooling into the upper 70s. Tuesday morning, we’ll wake up to sunshine across the area and wind out of the south, which will help temperatures climb. Highs Tuesday afternoon will reach the mid to upper 90s with heat indexes in the low 100s. A Heat Advisory is currently in effect through Tuesday across our entire region. Make sure to drink lots of water and take plenty of breaks while working outside.

Hot temperatures in the 90s will continue Wednesday along with a chance for strong to severe storms.

