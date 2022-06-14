Advertisement

FDA to consider Moderna vaccine for youngest kids

Dr. Barry Diener and Ilana Diener hold their son, Hudson, 3, during an appointment for a...
Dr. Barry Diener and Ilana Diener hold their son, Hudson, 3, during an appointment for a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine trial in Commack, N.Y. on Nov. 30, 2021. On Wednesday, March 23, 2022, Moderna said its COVID-19 vaccine works in babies, toddlers and preschoolers, and if regulators agree it could mean a chance to finally start vaccinating the littlest kids by summer.(AP Photo/Emma H. Tobin)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The youngest part of the U.S. population may soon be protected from COVID-19.

The Food and Drug Administration’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee is meeting Tuesday and Wednesday.

Among the issues to be discussed is granting an emergency-use authorization to allow children who are at least 6 months old to get Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Right now, that is the only age range that is not eligible for COVID-19 shots.

Recent documents from the FDA show that both vaccines are safe and effective for children.

After officials vote on the issue, the entire agency will determine if they will grant the authorization.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will decide if they agree with the FDA’s decision.

The White House previously said vaccines for young children may start being available next week.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decimal point in the advertised price at a Shell gas station in California was mistakenly...
Drivers flood gas station with price glitch of 69 cents
Drone footage taken by Beartooth Slingshot Rentals on Monday, June 13, shows flooding and...
Yellowstone floods wipe out roads, bridges, strand visitors
(Source: File Photo)
Monroe County Attorney files charges in theft investigation
After 33 years, Whitney Thompson found and introduced herself to her birth father, Charles...
After 30 years, woman finds biological dad through DNA test
Chicago Police say a woman was arrested after stealing and crashing a police SUV while she was...
Naked woman accused of stealing police car, running over officer

Latest News

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its first...
Jan. 6 panel postpones hearing with ex-Justice Dept. officials
The COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan program is expected to be at the center of a...
Congress examines fraud in pandemic aid for small businesses
President Joe Biden walks down the steps of Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base, Del.,...
Biden to visit ‘pariah’ Saudi Arabia and Israel next month
Marcelina Potter, 7, Hailey Potter, 6, and Brodie Potter, 4, were forcibly taken by their...
Amber Alert issued for 3 children in Wyoming
Over the weekend, he accidentally put a decimal in the wrong spot and began selling the $6.99...
Gas station manager fired for 69-cents-a-gallon gas price error