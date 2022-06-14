Advertisement

Florida teen accepted into all 8 Ivy League schools

Last fall, Ashley Adirika, 17, applied to all eight Ivy League universities.
Last fall, Ashley Adirika, 17, applied to all eight Ivy League universities.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (CNN) - In an amazing feat of academic excellence, a Florida teen has been accepted into all eight Ivy League schools, plus seven other universities.

Last fall, Ashley Adirika applied to every Ivy League university.

On Ivy Day, the day when the prestigious schools announce their first-year admission, she opened up eight tabs on her computer revealing one acceptance letter after another.

The 17-year-old had gotten into Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Darthmouth, Harvard, Penn, Princeton and Yale. She was also accepted to Stanford, Vanderbilt and Emory.

The teen, whose mother emigrated to the U.S. from Nigeria three decades ago, graduated from Miami Senior High School earlier this month.

Adirika has decided to attend Harvard in the fall.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decimal point in the advertised price at a Shell gas station in California was mistakenly...
Drivers flood gas station with price glitch of 69 cents
Drone footage taken by Beartooth Slingshot Rentals on Monday, June 13, shows flooding and...
Yellowstone floods wipe out roads, bridges, strand visitors
(Source: File Photo)
Monroe County Attorney files charges in theft investigation
After 33 years, Whitney Thompson found and introduced herself to her birth father, Charles...
After 30 years, woman finds biological dad through DNA test
Chicago Police say a woman was arrested after stealing and crashing a police SUV while she was...
Naked woman accused of stealing police car, running over officer

Latest News

When Hazel Young was born, William Howard Taft was the president of the United States.
Iowa woman celebrates 112th birthday
President Joe Biden walks down the steps of Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base, Del.,...
Biden to visit Israel and ‘pariah’ Saudi Arabia next month
Elon Musk will address Twitter employees Thursday for the first time since the billionaire and...
Elon Musk to address Twitter employees for 1st time this week
An Iowa City man was taken to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 380 involving a mattress...
Iowa City man injured in crash with mattress on I-30
FILE - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses reporters during a news...
UN chief: Governments’ inaction on climate is ‘dangerous’