The heat wave continues Wednesday with severe storms possible Wednesday evening and overnight

By Hannah Messier
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - It was another hot and humid day across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri, with temperatures rising into the 90s with heat indexes in the low 100s. It won’t be much cooler tonight, with lows dropping into the low to mid-70s. A few sprinkles are also possible tonight.

Hot conditions will stick around tomorrow, with temperatures rising into the low to mid-90s and heat indexes expected to climb into the low 100s. Another Heat Advisory is in effect for the region Wednesday afternoon. Showers and storms are also possible across the area Wednesday night. Some storms could become strong to severe, with potential hazards including tornadoes, high winds, and hail.

