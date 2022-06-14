Hot weather today, watch for some storms late tomorrow

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Hot weather continues across the area today with a Heat Advisory in effect. Plan on actual highs into the mid-upper 90s along with a 100-110 heat index for several hours. This will also be a high UV day with an index around 10 this afternoon, meaning sunburns can occur in less than 30 minutes. Storm clusters are developing well to our west this morning, but is a sign of things to come for late tonight and tomorrow. A risk of severe weather exists with any storms later tomorrow afternoon and evening. Plan on generally dry and warm temperatures to finish out the week.

