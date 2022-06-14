Advertisement

Iowa City man injured in crash with mattress on I-30

An Iowa City man was taken to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 380 involving a mattress...
An Iowa City man was taken to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 380 involving a mattress and a truck.(Linn County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa City man was taken to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 380 involving a mattress and a truck.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it happened a little after 10 p.m. Monday at the 35-mile marker of I-380.

The sheriff’s office said the driver was heading south when he hit a mattress lying in the road. He then lost control and went into the median before the truck rolled.

First responders took the driver to the hospital for injuries. He is expected to survive.

