Another hot one, look for storms to roll in this evening

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on another hot one with highs into the 90s. The heat index may touch 100 this afternoon. Given ample heat and humidity, any storm that re-develops along this cold front tonight will have the capability of strong wind and large hail. Torrential rainfall could also occur. Once this front passes by later this evening, quiet weather is generally expected tomorrow through Monday. Look for building heat once again by Father’s Day into early next week.

