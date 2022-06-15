Advertisement

Ex-Iowa police officer pleads guilty to sexual abuse of girl

Andrew Patrick DeNoyer, 24, of Davenport, was booked into the Scott County Jail Tuesday night...
Andrew Patrick DeNoyer, 24, of Davenport, was booked into the Scott County Jail Tuesday night on one count of third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A former eastern Iowa police officer has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl last year while he was on duty.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says in a news release that 24-year-old Andrew Patrick Denoyer pleaded guilty Tuesday in Scott County District Court to three counts of third-degree sexual assault.

Denoyer faces up to 30 years in prison when he’s sentenced July 29.

His arrest in September came a day after he resigned from his job as an Eldridge police officer and four days after law enforcement launched an investigation into allegations that Denoyer had had sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl in May 2021 while he was on duty.

