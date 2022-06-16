A dry stretch begins today

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Nice summer weather is on the way in the coming days. Plan on sunny sky today with highs generally around 90. The humidity has dropped considerably, which makes it feel much better overall. Look for dry and quiet weather through the weekend. Early next week, another decent push of heat comes our way with highs well into the 90s both Monday and Tuesday. This will eventually increase humidity and allow for a few storms by next Wednesday, but until then, enjoy a quieter weather stretch!

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.