Enjoy the Break

First Alert Forecast
By Joe Winters
Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - After a run of 90s and dew points in the 70s, today feels great. In fact, a more comfortable feel is expected to remain with us through Saturday. Sunshine dominates the skyline during the day with a clear sky at night. Heat and humidity are back on the table a bit on Sunday but in full force next week. Expect to see highs in the mid to upper 90s with heat index values topping 100 once again. Have a great night.

