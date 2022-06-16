Advertisement

A quiet night after storms clear out

By Hannah Messier
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri until midnight on Thursday.

After the storms move from the area, we’ll have a quiet night with lows cooling into the 60s. Thursday we’ll wake up to a partly cloudy sky, which will become a sunny sky by noon. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will be warm with highs rising into the 90s. However, heat indexes aren’t expected to climb into the 100s, so no heat related advisories or warnings are in effect for Thursday.

Dry conditions are expected to continue for the next several days with highs in the 80s and 90s into next week.

